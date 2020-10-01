Husband arrested in murder of Spencer mother of 3 tells police he ‘went too far’

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says a 34-year-old woman was found murdered early Wednesday morning in her Spencer home.

Investigators believe Shawntae Brown was killed by her 34-year-old husband, Joshua Brown.

“It was very obvious that a violent crime had happened in that house,” said Mark Myers, the Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department.

Myers says her three children, aged 7, 14 and 15 years old, called 9-1-1.

When Spencer police arrived on scene, they found she had been dead for hours.

According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators found large amounts of blood throughout the house, holes kicked or punched in the wall and a gun allegedly used by Brown to beat his wife. Police say she was beaten with the gun so severely that parts of it were shattered and it was caked in hair and blood.

“It was just a very gruesome scene,” said Myers.

Police say Shawntae’s body was covered in bruises and cuts consistent with a severe beating.

The couple’s children were inside the home at the time of the attack. Police say one of the children told them they watched their father beat their mother with a handgun, a belt, a shoe and a flagpole. They also said their father forced them to clean up the crime afterwards.

“What a horrible, tragic event for these kids to have to go through,” said Myers.

Brown was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of first-degree murder and assault and battery after he admitted to some of the crimes. Police say he told them he “went too far.”

“He admitted to injuring his wife, and that was cause to go ahead and make the arrest,” said Myers.

According to police, the couple’s children are in Department of Human Services custody. They say it’s possible they could be released to a family member.

