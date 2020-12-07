Husband surprises wife from outside hospital window

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Mercy patient contacted KFOR after her husband surprised her from outside her hospital window.

“I’m here at big Mercy, Oklahoma City, north side,” Carissa James Blackowl told her Facebook friends last week. “They did a gallbladder ultrasound on me.”

Blackowl has a rare blood clotting disorder that she’s been battling for years.

Last week, her gallbladder nearly ruptured, landing her in Mercy’s oncology center for several days.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, no family or friends were allowed to be by her side.

“During my surgery, it was a laparoscopic surgery, I ended up losing a lot of blood,” Blackowl said.

Blackowl contacted KFOR to share a video taken from her hospital bed when her husband, Steven, surprised her with a visit with their two dogs.

“Aww, there’s my dogs,” Blackowl is heard saying on the video.

“Me being gone had been hard on them. It was hard on me as well,” she told News 4.

Blackowl is doing okay now after a long four days in that hospital bed.

“Because I lost so much blood, they had to put a surgical drain in my side. They finally took that out yesterday. That was a relief and so that has made everything so much better,” she said.

Even though it wasn’t COVID-related, her time at Mercy sparked a message for Oklahomans.

“I just really want to thank the nurses and the doctors at Mercy and the facilities. I saw how hard they’re working,” Blackowl told News 4. “The biggest way we can respect them is by wearing our masks.”

LATEST STORIES: