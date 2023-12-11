OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Family and community members are mourning after two people killed in a plane crash Sunday in Oklahoma City.

Megan Ellis died after the plane went down not far from Wiley Post Airport. Her husband, Barrett, was the pilot of the aircraft. He died hours later at a metro area hospital. They left behind a young daughter.

Oklahoma City Fire Captain Scott Douglas said Barrett heroically tried to pull his wife from the burning plane as firefighters arrived.

“He had some burn injuries. You know, we quickly began to cut some of his clothing off to try to cool the burns the best that we could,” said Douglas. “Just an unfortunate scene.”

Both Barrett and Megan were OU graduates. Barrett had recently received his pilot’s license.

Barrett was an attorney for the OU Foundation.

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic and untimely passing of Barrett Ellis, attorney for the OU Foundation, and his beloved wife Megan, who served as the executive director of The Sooner Nation Collective. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families,” said Guy Patton, president of the OU Foundation. “The news of their passing has left all of us who had the privilege of knowing Barrett and Megan devastated. They brought not only intelligence and expertise but also kindness and humor to their work on behalf of OU. They were cherished members of the broader OU community, and we will carry the weight of their absence for a long time to come. We are heartbroken by this profound loss. Guy Patton, OU Foundation President

Megan was the Executive Director at The Sooner Nation Collective.

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of our Executive Director, Megan Ellis, and her husband, Barrett, who was an attorney with OU Foundation. Her dedication to The Sooner Nation Collective was unwavering, leaving an indelible mark of community leadership. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families. The Sooner Nation Collective will work to ensure continuity while respecting privacy. Memorial details will follow. Pattye Moore, The Sooner Nation Collective Board President

Megan was also on the board of directors at Calm Waters, a center that helps people through grief.

The organization has now been dealing with their own loss.

“She was fun and had incredible stories. Deeply passionate but genuine,” said Erin Engelke.

Engelke said Megan had been a board member for nearly two years and was very active in decision making with Calm Waters.

“I spoke with her on Thursday. She informed us that she and Barrett had made the decision to sponsor one of our child counseling rooms. We have decided as an agency that we are going to fulfill that request for them,” said Engelke.

A child counseling room at the center will be renamed and dedicated in memory of the Ellis family in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Engelke said she and her staff have been emotional and are trying to get through what happened the best they can, while helping others grieve this massive loss.

“We’re going to be providing whatever services we can to each other, but also to the families of Megan and Barrett and their sweet daughter. We want to be there for anybody who knows this family and will be grieving,” said Engelke.

Memorial services for the Ellis family will be announced in the coming days.