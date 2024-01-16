OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — As temperatures drop, the calls to HVAC companies have been skyrocketing.

Some companies say their crews have been pulling 12-14 hour shifts because of the influx of calls they have received. On top of that, they have to navigate the brutal weather while fixing the problem at hand.

“Our phones have been ringing off the hook with burst pipes, frozen pipes, heaters not working…” Rick Prock, employee with AIRCO Service said.

During extreme cold and hot weather, companies like AIRCO Service see a huge rise in business, but it doesn’t come without a cost.

“That’s just part of the business,” Prock said. “We know when it’s extremely cold and an extremely hot, we’re going to be really busy, so mindset with our employees is we’re all here to take care of our customers and we all work hand in hand doing that.”

During weather conditions like these, normal work hours get thrown out the window.

“We’re averaging about 12 or 14 hours a day over the past couple of days, this weekend,” Mark Kaserman, Owner of Oklahoma Air Conditioning said.

Monday, AIRCO Service was out at one customers house for a maintenance call.

“To us it’s very important having three kids, 11 month old baby, we couldn’t go one night without heat in the house,” JR Row, customer of AIRCO Service said.

Having a service company that is able to come out at any time to fix an issue gives JR confidence that they will be okay through the severe weather days.

“Maintaining and having someone in to be able to keep up with my system, my heating, especially when it’s in the negative ten’s and such is very important to me as a father and husband to my kids,” Row said.

For the HVAC companies, it is just another day in the business for them.

“It’s no fun to work in in five degrees, but it is the call of duty definitely,” Kaserman said.

“All hands on deck,” Row said. “We all try to help each other out, try to stay warm, but the most important thing is taking care of the customer.”

One thing both companies said is to check your air filters. They say a dirty filter can really stress your system.