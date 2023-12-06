UPDATE @ 8:00 P.M.

OHP confirms all three lanes on I-240 eastbound at May Avenue have been reopened.

UPDATE @ 7:34 P.M.

OHP confirms three vehicles were involved in the accident along I-240, and three people sustained injuries.

All three victims were transported to OU Medical. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — All three eastbound lanes of I-240 at May Avenue are closed due to an injury accident, according the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area or expect delays. Traffic from I-240 is being diverted at May Ave.

News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates when more information is available.

This is a developing story.