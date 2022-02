UPDATE: All lanes of eastbound I-240 are now open following an earlier crash.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in Oklahoma City may need to find an alternate route to work on Thursday morning.

Eastbound I-240 is narrowed to one lane just east of Pennsylvania Ave. due to a crash.

Cleanup is expected to continue until at least 7 a.m. on Thursday, so it is expected to impact the morning rush hour.

Drivers can expect lengthy delays or should use an alternate route.