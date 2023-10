Update: 10.29.23 10:43 a.m.

All lanes of southbound I-35 are now open at N. 27th St. (mm 119) in Moore following an earlier crash.

Original Story:

MOORE,Okla. (KFOR) – All lanes of southbound I-k35 are closed at N. 27th St. (mm 119) in Moore due to a crash.

Drivers are being detoured to the service road and back on to the highway.



Drivers can locate an alternate route or expect major delays.