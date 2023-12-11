UPDATE: I-35 southbound lanes now open.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person was killed after a shooting led to a crash late Sunday night.
Southbound lanes of I-35 are closed near SE 59th as police and OHP investigate the homicide.
by: Brooke Marton
