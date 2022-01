KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Kay County may need to find an alternate route to work on Tuesday morning.

Officials say all lanes of northbound I-35 are currently closed just south of Hwy 60 near Tonkawa due to a crash.

Drivers are being detoured locally using Hwy 77 and Hwy 60.

Officials say you should expect delays in the area.