UPDATE @ 11:53 a.m.: According to ODOT, I-35 is now open at Tecumseh Rd. in Norman.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that all lanes of Southbound I-35 are closed at Tecumseh Road in Norman due to a deadly crash.

Authorities say the crash involved a vehicle and a semi truck. First responders are on the scene.

KFOR has a team headed to the location.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) say crews estimate the road closure to last a couple of hours. Drivers are currently being detoured and should expect delays or avoid the area and locate an alternate route.

This story is developing and will be updated when conditions change.

No further details have been released at this time.