OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers along a busy interchange will soon be faced with a major construction project.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say the next phase of construction on the I-35/I-240 interchange is set to begin on Monday, June 5.

Although work is set to begin on June 5, authorities say there will be intermittent lane closures on I-240, between Santa Fe Ave. and Bryant Ave., between 7 p.m. on May 21 and 6 a.m. on June 1.

Drivers are encouraged to start searching for alternate routes or plan to add additional travel time once work begins.

Throughout the project, drivers can expect full weekend closures of I-240, as well as increased congestion in the area.

This is the third of six phases of the interchange project. This phase is expected to be complete in 2025.

The remaining three phases are tentatively scheduled to begin in 2025.