MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Moore may have to find a detour as surface repairs are scheduled.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say southbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane between Hwy 37 and S.W. 19th St. in Moore.

The narrowing will be in effect through 5 p.m. on Monday for surface repairs.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays and use caution in the area.