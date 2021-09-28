I-35 North narrows to one lane for repair work in Goldsby

GOLDSBY, Okla. (KFOR) – Interstate 35 North in the Goldsby area in McClain County was reduced to one lane Tuesday night for repair work.

The section of I-35 between Ladd Road (mile marker 101) and State Highway 74 South (mile marker 104) was limited to one lane at 9 p.m., according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials.

I-35 North will remain one lane until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The lane was closed for right-of-way repair.

“Drivers can expect delays and should be alert to workers and equipment near the roadway,” ODOT officials said.