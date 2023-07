UPDATE 7/24/2023 8:40 PM

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, I-35 northbound at SE 25th has reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Traffic is backed up on I-35 northbound due to an accident.

The northbound lanes of I-35 near SE 25th are closed as the roadway gets cleaned up.

Officials advised drivers to use an alternate route.