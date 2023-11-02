UPDATE: 11/02/2023 11:11 AM

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, I-35 is back open at Covell Rd. following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Police closed I-35 northbound Thursday morning due to a multi-vehicle accident.

It is reported that a flatbed truck moving southbound crossed the center line and struck multiple vehicles moving north.

“Unit one was southbound I-35 and parted the roadway left,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “It went through the cable barrier and struck the unit two, causing that vehicle to roll, and then ended up striking unit three.”

OHP originally reported this as a fatality accident, but are now saying they cannot confirm.

Edmond PD is calling this a major accident and encourages drivers to avoid the area of Coffee Creek until further notice.

Officials say traffic is being diverted off at Covell Road until the roadway is cleaned up. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation also suggests alternate routes like State Highways 74 and 33 to I-35.

Visit KFOR’s Live Traffic Map for updates.