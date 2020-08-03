I-35 ramp in McClain County closed for surface work

GOLDSBY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents who live in McClain County and travel along I-35 will likely notice a road closure this week.
Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say the southbound I-35 off-ramp to Ladd Rd. between Goldsby and Purcell will be closed from 8 a.m. on Monday to 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
The closure is for surface work as part of an ongoing bridge and ramp reconstruction project.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.
Officials say the southbound I-35 on-ramp from Ladd Rd. will remain closed through early August.
All work on the project is expected to be completed later this summer.
