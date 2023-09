Update: 09/29/2023, 9:50 a.m.

OHP says both lanes of I-35 at NE 50th have been cleared and reopened.

Update: 09/29/2023, 9:16 a.m.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says I-35 SB has been narrowed to one lane between I-44 and NE 50th.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, both lanes of I-35 southbound at NE 50th are closed due to an accident.

