I-35 to narrow for overnight construction work

GOLDSBY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers near Goldsby may need to take an alternate route along I-35 as crews work on a construction project in the area.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say the overnight I-35 lane closures at Highway 74 South in Goldsby will take place from July 30 through Aug. 7.

During that time, crews will be completing overhead bridge work as part of ongoing bridge rehabilitation and ramp reconstruction.

Construction work will include the following:

Northbound I-35 will be narrowed to one lane at SH-74 South from 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30 to 2 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-35 will be narrowed to one lane at SH-74 South from 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 and again from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Northbound I-35 will be narrowed to one lane at SH-74 South from 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 and again from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

