UPDATE: 10/20/2023 10:20 AM

According to ODOT, all eastbound lanes of I-40 are back open after a vehicle accident Friday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – All lanes of eastbound I-40 are closed due to a car crash.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the road is closed at mile marker 192 at State Highway 9.

ODOT says drivers can detour using southbound State Highway 9A to eastbound State Highway 3E to State Highway 9 to northbound US-377.

