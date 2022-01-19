UPDATE: I-40 East reopened in El Reno

UPDATE: All Interstate 40 East lanes are open again. However, I-40 West lanes remain closed.

Original Story

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – All lanes of Interstate 40 East and West are closed in the El Reno area following a fiery crash.

The eastbound and westbound lanes are closed between I-40B (mile marker 119) and Country Club Road (mile marker 123) due to a crash.

The crash involved a semi-truck that went into a rollover and caught fire. The crash was not fatal, but the driver was injured, authorities said.

“The westbound closures are expected to last into the beginning of afternoon rush hour traffic,” Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials said in a news release.

ODOT officials advise drivers to avoid the area or use an alternate route, such as I-40B through El Reno.