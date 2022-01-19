UPDATE: I-40 East reopened in El Reno

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: All Interstate 40 East lanes are open again. However, I-40 West lanes remain closed.

Original Story

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – All lanes of Interstate 40 East and West are closed in the El Reno area following a fiery crash.

The eastbound and westbound lanes are closed between I-40B (mile marker 119) and Country Club Road (mile marker 123) due to a crash.

The crash involved a semi-truck that went into a rollover and caught fire. The crash was not fatal, but the driver was injured, authorities said.

“The westbound closures are expected to last into the beginning of afternoon rush hour traffic,” Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials said in a news release.

ODOT officials advise drivers to avoid the area or use an alternate route, such as I-40B through El Reno.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter