UPDATE, 8/28 at 5:30 p.m.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says eastbound I-40 at Douglas Blvd. is back open after an earlier crash.

ORIGINAL STORY, 8/28 at 4:30 p.m. – I-40 narrowed to one lane at Douglas Blvd. through rush hour due to crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Eastbound I-40 is narrowed to one lane at Douglas Blvd. due to a crash.

Drivers should use extra caution in the area and expect significant delays or locate an alternate route, such as eastbound I-240.