I-40 narrowed to one lane in Del City, Midwest City due to flooding

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – I-40 in Midwest City and Del City has been narrowed to one lane both east and westbound Wednesday afternoon due to flooding conditions.

Crews are working to clear the area and estimate both lanes being open in the next two hours.

Motorists should expect significant travel delays in this area until lanes are clear.

The following locations are narrowed to one lane in the work zone due to flooding:

  • Eastbound I-40 is narrowed to one lane at Sunnylane Rd. (mm 155A)
  • Westbound I-40 is narrowed to one lane at Hudiburg Dr. (mm 156B)

An update will be sent when those lanes reopen.

