DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma transportation officials say eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane at Sunnylane Rd. in Del City from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for surface repair inside the work zone.

Drivers can expect lengthy delays and should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route.

Eastbound and westbound I-40 is narrowed to two lanes between Sunnylane Rd. and Hudiburg Dr. for bridge reconstruction at Crutcho Creek, S.E. 15th St. and Sooner Rd. Other traffic impacts include:

Limited merge areas are available at the I-40 and Sunnylane Rd. and S.E. 15th St. on-ramps within the work zone. Motorists should be extra vigilant and use extra caution at ramps before merging.

The eastbound I-40 Service Rd. (on the north side of I-40) will be closed between Sooner Rd. and Warren Dr. through summer 2022 and motorists are advised to locate a local detour.

Westbound S.E. 15th St. traffic will not be able to turn left to eastbound Tinker Diagonal/I-40 Service Rd. or to S. Vickie Dr. through summer 2022.

Northbound and southbound Sooner Rd. will open to four lanes, however, there will not be dedicated left turn lanes eastbound I-40 through summer 2022. Motorists should use extra caution in this area and expect longer traffic signal times to turn.

Stop signs have been placed at N. Vickie Dr. and S.E. 15th St.

Find real-time traffic information on KFOR.com.