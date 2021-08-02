I-40 on-ramps close at Sunnylane for emergency repairs

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Del City may need to find an alternate route to work at the start of this week due to emergency surface repairs.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced that the I-40 on-ramps from Sunnylane will be closed for emergency surface repairs.

Crews will be performing surface repairs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday along the eastbound I-40 on-ramp. On Tuesday, crews will move to the westbound I-40 on-ramp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists can expect significant delays during those times and are strongly encouraged to use an alternate route.