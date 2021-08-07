UPDATE: I-40 West closed at I-40/I-44 Amarillo Junction in Oklahoma City after semi-truck crash; I-40 also closed at N. Penn Ave.; 8-10 hour closure expected

UPDATE: Interstate 40 West is now closed at North Pennsylvania Avenue because of the crash at the I-40/I-44 Amarillo Junction.

“Crews must remove overhead signage and a damaged sign pole in order to continue clearing the wreck,” Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials said.

Motorists have to exit I-40 at South Pennsylvania Avenue north to Reno Avenue. They can reenter I-40 West at North Portland Avenue, North Meridian Avenue or North MacArthur Boulevard to bypass the closure at the I-44 interchange.

The following alternate routes are also available:

Westbound I-44 to SH-66

Westbound I-44 (runs south) to westbound SH-152 to northbound SH-4

Southbound I-35 to westbound I-240 to westbound SH-152

“Drivers can expect significant delays in this area through 6 p.m. today, and potentially longer,” ODOT officials said.

Check this area on www.oktraffic.org or on the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app for real-time traffic conditions.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Interstate 40 West off-ramp to Interstate 44 West (mm 147A) in the area of the Amarillo Junction in Oklahoma City is closed after a semi-truck crash that occurred late Saturday morning, and a section of I-40 will be closed for eight to 10 hours because of damage caused in the crash.

The crash led to the ramp being shut down and Interstate 40 being narrowed to one lane between South Agnew Avenue (mm 148A) and I-44/I-40 Amarillo Junction.

“Motorists are advised to expect significant delays and congestion in the area and should consider alternate routes. Clean up is anticipated to last possibly into late Saturday afternoon,” an Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) news release states.

I-40 West from Pennsylvania to Portland will be closed for eight to 10 hours as crews repair an overhead sign that was damaged in the collision, according to ODOT.

Information was not provided on the condition of the driver.

Photo of semi-truck crash provided courtesy of Gina Potter.

ODOT also advises that Eastbound I-44 running north will be narrowed to one lane between Southwest 29th Street (mm 118) and I-40 (mm 120A) through 7 p.m. Saturday for pavement rehabilitation as part of an ongoing bridge project.