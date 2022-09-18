OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -Update: I-44 northbound at I-240 eastbound and Southwest 59th Street is back open, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. I-240 westbound to I-44 at Southwest 59th Street is still closed.

I-44 eastbound is closed at I-240 as authorities respond to an overturned cattle trailer, said the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

According to ODOT, traffic is being diverted to eastbound I-240.

Crews estimate the closure to last several hours, said ODOT. They advise drivers to expect long delays or find an alternate route.

The cattle truck overturned around 10:34 Sunday morning, said OHP.

According to the OHP, there are 105 cattle being unloaded into another semi. Hazmat and environmental services are also on scene cleaning fuels.

This is a developing story.