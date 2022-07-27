OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As of Wednesday, I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike has fully transitioned to PlatePay with the final leg of conversion being completed at the Walters toll plaza Wednesday morning, meaning drivers can now travel along I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike from the Texas state line to Oklahoma City without having to stop to pay a toll.

The state has been converting turnpike toll collections to PlatePay, which uses cameras to photograph a vehicle’s license plate. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority then mails an invoice to the registered vehicle owner.

The transition to PlatePay on the H.E. Bailey between Lawton and Oklahoma City was completed earlier this month.

The southbound on- and off-ramps at the Walters exit (mm 20) will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 – 4 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, to remove the tolling equipment.

The northbound on- and off-ramps at the Walters exit will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 – 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, to remove old equipment.

The H.E. Bailey Turnpike is the third Oklahoma toll road to transition to all-electronic tolling after the John Kilpatrick and Kickapoo turnpikes in Oklahoma City moved to PlatePay within the past year.

OTA also recently approved additional design work for a future PlatePay transition on SH-375/Indian Nation Turnpike in Southeastern Oklahoma. The contract was modified to include $93,760 to complete designs at SH-3 near Antlers and ramp improvements at US-270 near McAlester, according to OTA.

OTA plans to transition the state’s remaining turnpikes to cashless tolling within the next two years.