I-44 narrowed near Newcastle for surface repairs

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers along a busy interstate may notice a change this week.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say construction crews will be performing surface repairs to I-44 between Newcastle and Oklahoma City.

Westbound I-44 will be narrowed to one lane between S.W. 149th St. and Hwy 37 West from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Then, eastbound I-44 will be narrowed to one lane between Hwy 37 West and S.W. 149th St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say all of the on and off-ramps will remain open.

However, drivers should expect delays in the area and should plan for extra travel time.

