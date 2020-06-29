I-44 narrowed near Newcastle for surface repairs

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers along a busy interstate may notice a change this week.
Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say construction crews will be performing surface repairs to I-44 between Newcastle and Oklahoma City.
Westbound I-44 will be narrowed to one lane between S.W. 149th St. and Hwy 37 West from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
Then, eastbound I-44 will be narrowed to one lane between Hwy 37 West and S.W. 149th St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officials say all of the on and off-ramps will remain open.
However, drivers should expect delays in the area and should plan for extra travel time.
