I-44 narrowed to one lane through morning rush hour in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in Oklahoma City may need to find an alternate route to work as crews work on a busy interstate on Monday morning.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say eastbound I-44 is currently narrowed to one lane between S.W. 29th St. and I-40 due to emergency surface repairs.

Authorities say the road will likely be narrowed through the Monday morning rush hour. Instead, they expect the road to open back to two lanes at noon.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area entirely and locate an alternate route.