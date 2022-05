UPDATE: The I-44 East ramp to I-240 East is now open again.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Interstate 44 ramp in Oklahoma City is closed following a vehicle crash.

The eastbound I-44 ramp to eastbound I-240 is closed as of 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

“Drivers should avoid the area and locate an alternate route,” officials said.

Information has not yet been provided on the severity of the crash.