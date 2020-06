UPDATE: The ramp and lane have reopened.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A truck fire in Oklahoma City has caused the closures of a busy ramp and interstate lane.

The westbound I-44 on-ramp from M.L. King Ave. is closed and the right lane of westbound I-44 is closed between M.L. King Ave. and Kelley Ave. through morning rush hour due to the crash that occurred before 5 a.m. on Thursday.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area or plan additional travel time.