OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers along a busy interstate can expect delays and congestion on Thursday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the eastbound I-44 off-ramp from S.W. 74th to eastbound I-240 is closed.

Also, the right lane of eastbound I-240 is closed at I-44 due to a crash.

Drivers should find an alternate route and can expect delays.