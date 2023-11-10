STROUD, Okla. (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced that the westbound lanes of I-44 in Stroud will be narrowed to one lane for emergency bridge repairs starting Friday at 7p.m.

The planned repairs come after the bridge was severely damaged by an over-height semi on Wednesday.

OTA says crews will work through Friday night until 7 a.m. on Saturday morning, and continue from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly through November 17.

The westbound Turner Turnpike on-ramp from Stroud will also be closed for repairs on Friday night, but is expected to reopen on Saturday morning after the initial night of repairs.

The westbound turnpike off-ramp to SH-99 will remain closed for the duration of the repairs. Drivers exiting to Stroud will be detoured at the Bristow exit to SH-66.

Stroud bridge damage on I-44/Turner Turnpike. Image courtesy Oklahoma Turnpike Authority