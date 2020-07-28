“I am glad to be back in the office today,” Gov. Stitt returns to work after recovering from COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt says he is back in the office after recovering from COVID-19.

Stitt first announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 15.

He says he was tested for the virus on Tuesday, July 14, and his results came back positive. He says he immediately started to quarantine at home.

“I never got a fever. I never had a cough,” said Stitt. “But for a couple of hours I felt fatigued and kind of achy.”

Stitt has since recovered from the virus, posting on Facebook on Monday that he was cleared to go back to work.

“I am glad to be back in the office today,” said Stitt.

The post itself reads: “Hey Oklahomans, after working from home and isolating for the past two weeks, I was cleared to return to work today. It feels great to be back in the office!”

He says that everyone he was in contact with continues to test negative for COVID-19, adding that no one has developed symptoms.

If you start to feel sick, quarantine yourself and seek out a test, he urged Oklahomans.

He also told Oklahomans to follow the three W’s:

Wash your hands

Watch your distance

Wear a mask

Latest stories: