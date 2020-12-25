‘I am lucky to be alive’ – Metro man says driver shot at him on his road trip home for Christmas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro man is left with bullet holes in the side of his truck after he says another driver shot at him while he was driving to Oklahoma City for Christmas.

Payton only had about an hour left on his road trip when he says a man’s road rage turned into gunfire.

“One of the bullets hit the side, and when you open up the door, the only thing that stopped it was a piece of plastic,” Payton said. “It’s unbelievable. I am really lucky to be alive.”

Payton tells KFOR he was driving his truck and his brother was in the car in front of him while both were making the trip from Dallas to Oklahoma City for Christmas.

“This guy cut me off, so I flashed my high beams for a second and went around him,” Payton said. “I got behind my brother, and then, he came up next to me and starting shooting.”

Payton then says the only thing he could see was the barrel of a gun sticking out the driver’s side window.

“All of a sudden I heard ‘Pow! Pow!'” Payton said. “Bullets were hitting. As soon as he started shooting, I just ducked far up under the steering wheel.”

Payton says he slammed on the breaks near a Purcell exit and called 9-1-1. He describes the suspect’s vehicle as an older model Gold Ford Explorer.

“The detective said in his 30 years he had never seen this,” Payton said.

Payton and his brother went to the Purcell Police Department to file a police report.

“I hope he gets what is coming to him, like karma,” Payton said.

The alleged shooting is under investigation while police run the vehicle description through their database. However, Payton says he didn’t have enough time to make out the numbers on the suspect’s license plate.