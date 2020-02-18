“I am very lucky to have had him as my son,” Family remembers Moore cross country runner

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family is mourning the loss of a teenager following a tragic crash that claimed the lives of three Moore High School students.

Earlier this month, members of Moore High School’s cross country track team were hit while on a run.

Two of those students, Rachel Freeman and Yuridia Martinez, died from their injuries shortly after the crash.

However, Kolby Crum was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition with swelling on his brain.

Sadly, Crum died from his injuries less than two weeks after the crash.

“It is with immeasurable grief and sorrow that we share that Kolby left his earthly home to finish his race in heaven this morning. He impacted the lives around him in positive ways every day. He is so loved by so many and will be deeply missed. Please pray for peace that surpasses all understanding for his family and friends as they grieve the tremendous and devastating loss of this precious young man. Please pray on. #heartofalion,” the Prayers for Kolby Facebook page posted.

Now, we’re hearing from Crum’s family.

Crum’s mother, Tansey Hellbusch, sent KFOR the following statement:

“Although we are sad and miss Kolby, we take comfort in knowing that he made a positive impact on people’s lives. He was kind, hard working, put others before himself and wanted to bring joy to others. I am very lucky to have had him as my son.” Tansey Hellbush

Relief funds for all of the victims, for Kolby, for Joseph and for Yuridia’s family, have been set up online.

Rachel and Yuridia’s families have also asked that donations be made to charities benefiting causes that Rachel and Yuridia cared about.