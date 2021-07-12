“I can’t believe this is happening,” Mother speaks out after Oklahoma City man arrested in the death, disappearance of her 17-year-old daughter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An 18-year-old Oklahoma City man is behind bars Monday after being accused of the killing and kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl after a party on July 4.

Yvonne Turner, the mother of 17-year-old Hailey Gonzalez, last saw her daughter alive on the Fourth of July holiday.

She said the family is grieving and is still at a loss as to why this happened to her daughter.

It wasn’t until a couple days later that an official missing person’s report was filed by the family after she went to a Fourth of July party and never returned home.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” Turner said.

It’s been just over one week since July 4. Turner and her family said they are still trying to figure out exactly what happened to her daughter.

“I still don’t even know exactly what happened,” Turner said.

According to Turner, Gonzalez told her she was headed to the lake that day.

"She gave me a hug and a kiss and said I love you," Turner said. "That was it. That was the last that I heard or seen from her."















Photos of 17-year-old Hailey Gonzalez provided by family

Court records obtained by KFOR stated Gonzalez went to a party near Melrose and Rockwell in northwest Oklahoma City at the home of 18-year-old Eduardo Bonilla Lopez.

Sometime later that night an investigation revealed Gonzalez called a friend, sounding scared and asking for a ride.

“I just want her to be found,” Turner said.

That friend told police when they arrived at the location, they saw Bonilla Lopez washing his hands outside. Gonzalez was nowhere to be found.

Court records show that another person told authorities they were at the party when Bonilla Lopez shot and killed someone. That same person said he later received a Facetime call from Lopez asking for help dumping a body.

The Facetime call would show Gonzalez in her final minutes.

The court records stating there was a female in the passenger seat bleeding from her head, leaning over and trying to speak.

“It’s just unreal,” Turner said.

The witness told Bonilla Lopez to take her to the hospital, according to court records. Bonilla Lopez allegedly refused. Stating in the court records that if he did, he would “go to prison.”

Bonilla Lopez contacted that same friend again later, telling them he “took care of the girl. Acknowledging he finished killing her and dumped her body off.”

The court records continue by stating the detective’s interview of Bonilla Lopez. He confirmed the witness’s statements about the shooting, the Facetime call, and assisting in putting the victim in his car. He said he drove her to another location with another suspect and that person dumped the body off.

Eduardo Bonilla-Lopez

He also acknowledged that Gonzalez was dead.

Turner, still at a loss as to why this would happen to her daughter.

“She was real caring, she was very energetic, outgoing,” Turner said. “I don’t understand why somebody would do that to her. Like, what was the reason?”

Turner said her daughters’ body has not yet been found.