OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family of an Oklahoma City man who died in handcuffs is filing a lawsuit against the officers involved in that arrest.

The controversial arrest was in May of 2019.

Oklahoma City police chased after 42-year-old Derrick Scott after a 911 caller reported he had a gun.

Scott had allegedly been threatening a local business near S.E. 44th and High.

Scott’s death was one year before the death of George Floyd, but the video recording of the arrest was released one year after Floyd’s death.

The body camera footage is 13 minutes long.

It begins with the foot chase. Three Oklahoma City officers tackle Scott to the ground and handcuff him.

They find the gun.

Scott’s violent arrest video made headlines around the country for a disturbing similarity to the George Floyd death; three words: I can’t breathe.

Derrick Scott can be hear on the video telling police, “I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe. Please, I can’t breathe.”

In response, one of the officers tells Scott, “I don’t care.”

According to a lawsuit filed by Derrick Scott’s mother, Vickey Scott, Officer Jarred Tipton was on top of Scott, while another arresting officer, Ashley Copeland or Jennifer Titus, was kneeling on his back.

Derrick Scott had asthma. He asked for his inhaler.

Officers refused, even though it was easily within their grasp.

Scott’s family is suing the City of Oklahoma City and all three officers involved, claiming police training fell short.

Scott’s family believes the officers caused Scott’s death with “excessive, unreasonable force.”

The lawsuit details a period of six minutes when Scott is seen on video motionless, in handcuffs, while officers pin him down with their knees.

Police did call paramedics to the scene, but didn’t administer CPR or check Scott’s pulse or breathing.

An autopsy later found meth in Scott’s system.

The medical examiner ruled the death was caused by a combination of a drugs, a collapsed lung, asthma and heart disease.

The district attorney cleared the officers of all wrong-doing.

Oklahoma City police reviewed the case.

They found all three officers acted appropriately in their arrest of a violent armed suspect.