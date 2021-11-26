‘I come to the door with my gun.’ Residents react to man shot in his face in Southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man is now recovering after being shot on Thanksgiving morning.

The man went to answer the door after someone knocked. That’s when he was shot in the face, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

The gunfire erupted at the home near Southwest 11th and May.

KFOR was told the man thought he was answering the door for his ex-girlfriend.

An Oklahoma City man was shot in the face after answering a knock at his door.

A woman inside the home at the time called the police for help. That same woman told KFOR off-camera that she believed the shooting was not random.

Some long-term residents that live near the home told KFOR the area is quiet for the most part, so the shooting does raise concerns.

“This was probably a one-time thing because someone was upset,” said Jennifer Taylor. “It’s quiet over here and for something like that to happen. It just surprises me, especially on a holiday.”

“Usually, I come to the door with my gun,” said Johnette Rusche. “It was a shock that something happens like that.”

KFOR is waiting to find out the victim’s condition or if police have any suspects. So far, the victim has not been identified.

