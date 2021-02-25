“I couldn’t feel my fingers, couldn’t feel anything really,” Two boys recovering after falling into frozen Norman pond

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is now hearing from one of two boys rescued after falling into a frozen pond at a Norman golf course on Monday.

“I couldn’t feel my fingers, couldn’t feel anything really,” Gibbon Edgar told News 4.

17-year-old Gibbon Edgar and his little brother, Hayden, were at the center of a rescue video News 4 aired on Tuesday.

It happened at the Cobblestone Creek Golf Course in Norman.

Edgar said Hayden ran after a golf ball onto a frozen pond.

“We hit a ball in there and Hayden wanted to go get it,” Edgar said. “Then Hayden fell in and then I fell in at the exact same time that he did. So we were freaking out and Hayden started yelling.”

According to employees at the golf course, the water is 12 feet deep.

“I was trying to pull myself up on the ice. Every time I did, it would break under me,” Edgar said.

Thankfully, workers at the golf course heard the boys crying for help.



“We figured a way to get back there and throw the rope into the middle of the pond and the younger boy got it on top of the ice and I told him to go ahead and send it back to his younger brother so we’d have both on the rope at the same time,” Tim Swann, manager of the clubhouse, told News 4 on Tuesday.

They were able to pull the boys to safety and then took them inside to warm them up.

“It was pretty cold but I was more worried about Hayden getting out than myself,” Edgar said.

Three days later, the boys are doing okay after the life-threatening close call and they’re feeling thankful.

“I’m still a little numb in my fingertips. I’ve still got some scrapes,” Edgar said. “Me and Hayden are both very, very thankful to the crew that was out there that day.”