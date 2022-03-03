OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department released new information Thursday in Wednesday’s deadly officer-involved shooting.

Crasteven Wilson, 23, was shot and killed by a responding officer last Wednesday night.

Crasteven Wilson, Courtesy: Oklahoma County Corrections

KFOR spoke to a woman and her child who claim their family member had an encounter with Wilson before police were called.

“Dang! I could’ve gotten shot! That was scary,” said Olivia Armstrong. “All of sudden, I hear arguing, and then my dad walks in, and he’s like, ‘well, he has a gun.'”

“This is the first time that something like this has actually happened in this area,” said Christina Hogshooter.

The family claims it all started with Wilson arguing back and forth with their next-door neighbor.

That neighbor called 911.

That call led to the deadly gun battle between an Oklahoma City police officer and Wilson.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials confirmed to KFOR that an officer was shot after responding to a disturbance call at a residence in the 2300 block of South Kate. However, the officer was shot around SE Emco.

Valarie Littlejohn, an OKCPD Public Information Officer, said the officer traveled to the 2300 block of South Kate regarding the reported disturbance.

The officer searched the area, located a man matching the suspect’s description, and made contact with him.

“We made our kids go inside and shut the door and told them that they needed to stay away from the windows,” said Hogshooter.

Wilson pulled out a gun and fired at the officer, according to police.

The officer took cover, and a gunfight ensued between the suspect and the officer.

Wilson wounded the officer and attempted to flee the scene in the officer’s patrol vehicle.

However, when he couldn’t drive away in the vehicle, he tried to flee the scene on foot.

Police caught up to the suspect and discovered he was also shot in the gunfight.

“I really felt bad for the cop after he got shot. I hope he’s okay, and he can save more lives,” said Armstrong.

Wilson was transported to a hospital, where he later died, according to OKCPD.