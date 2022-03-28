MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – A Mustang family is still reeling from the shock of their home going up in flames last Monday.

“It’s very hard,” said Stacy Soukup. “I don’t know how to put it into words.”

On March 21, Stacy and her husband Lane, were woken up by one of their 10 children around 1 a.m., frantically warning them their house was on fire.

“I could see the pool area and the deck,” said Lane Soukup. “It was all lit up like daylight.”

Thankfully, the couple and all seven of their children still living at home were able to sprint outside to safety.

Courtesy: The Soukup family

However, what was once an 8,000-square foot home is now a pile of debris.

“It’s overwhelming, to be honest with you,” said Lane Soukup.

Unfortunately, losing their home is a tragedy to the Soukups are all too familiar with.

In 2011, their previous house in Piedmont was totally destroyed in a tornado.



Courtesy: The Soukup family

“It was a complete loss,” said Stacey Soukup. “But, we were able to sift through some of that rubble and get out many more things than we will be here.”

Now the Soukup’s are recovering all they can and planning to rebuild once again.

“There is definite sadness,” said Stacey Soukup. “There’s a lot of memories, but there’s also a realization that and hope that we can rebuild and we can start again and we’ll have many new memories.”

What caused the fire is still under investigation.

The family is currently staying at a close family friend’s house. They say their plan is to eventually rebuild the home here.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Soukup’s on their journey.