‘I don’t want revenge,’ Oklahoma loved ones beg for answers in fatal innocent bystander shooting death of young mom

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Loved ones are sharing new details about a mother killed while caught in the crossfire of a shooting outside of a northeast Oklahoma City convenience store.

According to Oklahoma City Police Department, Ashley Rice, 29, was sitting on a curb when the gunfire erupted last Friday.

She was shot and later died at the hospital.

Rice’s extended family member shared new information about her life and the daughter she left behind.

“She was a good mom. She loved her daughter tremendously,” said Mike Murray.

Murray is the father to Rice’s daughter’s dad.

“You ever get to a point where you feel like you’re just so tired of crying,” said Murray. “That’s where I’m at now.”

Rice was killed at a convenience store on Northeast 13th Street and Lottie Avenue.

“Currently, it’s still open. No arrests have been made at this time,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Murray told KFOR Rice moved to Oklahoma from Washington to be with her daughter’s dad. The two were excited when they found out Rice was pregnant, according to Murray.

“They both loved their daughter tremendously,” said Murray. “She and my son parted ways last year.”

Shortly after the ex-couple broke up, Murray said Rice moved near the gas station where she was killed.

“As it appears surface level, she was there sitting on the curb line,” said Sgt. Quirk.

While the search for the shooters lingers, the emotions of what happened to this family are raw.​

Murray told KFOR Rice’s daughter prays for the mom she’ll group up without every night.

“She prayed to Jesus and said that she was going to miss her mother’s hugs and that she loved her,” said Murray. Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200