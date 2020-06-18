‘I don’t want to lose Brandi.’ Woman pulled from burning truck in Moore fighting for survival

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman is still in critical condition a week after five Moore police officers rescued her from a burning pickup.

Moore police say on Thursday, June 11, 48-year-old Brandi Toney was driving on Interstate 35 when an alleged drunk driver hit her head-on. The driver of that vehicle was 37-year-old Jorge Pina. He died at the scene that night.

Bodycam video from Moore police shows the moments the officers arrived on scene and found Toney trapped inside the pickup.

“It was on fire, she’s pinned, they’re trying to put the fire out and she’s hollering for help,” said her fiancè, David Lansdale.

Toney is a mother of three adult children.

Sgt. Eric Thomas and Sgt. Bryce White from the Moore Police Department were among the five officers who worked alongside bystanders on the highway to save her.

“We weren’t leaving without her,” said Thomas.

“We were just scared the entire time that we couldn’t help her,” said White.

Officers say she was trapped inside the burning pickup for nearly 40 minutes before being pulled from the wreckage.

Toney was transported to the hospital in critical condition, clinging to life.

It wouldn’t be until hours later that her fiance and his daughter, Jaccie, would know something was wrong.

“I said, ‘Is she alive?’” asked Lansdale.

"I don't want to lose Brandi. We need her in our family," said Jaccie Lansdale, David's daughter.

Toney’s injuries are severe.

“Broken neck, broken back, broken collar bone, broken shoulder…lacerated liver, lacerated artery going to the liver,” said Lansdale.

Her family is now fighting alongside her, but from afar. They have been unable to go inside the hospital to see her because of COVID-19.

“You don’t really understand how much people truly mean to you until you’re faced with losing them, and then it hits you, and I don’t want to lose Brandi. We need her in our family,” said Jaccie Lansdale.

Toney’s family says her road to recovery will be extremely long and difficult, but that doctors tell them they are hopeful.

The family says they are extremely grateful to Moore police and hope to meet the officers in person one day.