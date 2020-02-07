“I don’t want to see my rights taken away,” Medical marijuana advocates speak out against proposed bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Medical marijuana advocates say they are rallying to protect their rights under State Question 788, which legalized medical marijuana two years ago.

Rocky Root, one of many gathered at the 'March on the Capitol 2020', says medical marijuana helps with a condition called transverse myelitis.

"I want to break the stigma of marijuana being a recreational drug. It's not. It's my medicine and I need it. It helped me more than any other pill," he said. "I'm tired of having my rights infringed upon. I'm tired of having to pay for medicine I could grow myself. I don't want to see my rights taken away from me."

Organizers say more than 30 bills have been filed in the Oklahoma Legislature that would hurt the medical marijuana industry. That includes one that would raise the licensing fee for businesses from $2,500 to $10,000.

"These are-- an industry 85% made up of small business, that's happened nowhere else in the country, that's something special in Oklahoma and that's something we have to protect," Darrell Carnes, with Mary Jane Dispensary, said.

Sen. Marty Quinn (R-Claremore), who introduced the bill, says the current medical marijuana law isn't strict enough.

"I think when we say they're using it for medical purposes, I think the definition under Oklahoma's law is not medical, it's recreational," he said. "If we're going to generate problems, we're going to have to provide services, and the people need to pay for that."

House leaders spoke at the march and encouraged people to reach out to their representatives to voice their concerns.

Organizers say people who need medical marijuana should have access to it.

"People deserve the choice of utilizing it or not," Ronald Durbin said.

"I want the same rights as big pharma. Alternative medicine for me was a better option, big pharma about killed me," advocate Linda Moody said.

Related Content Medical marijuana patients, businesses prepare for march at Oklahoma State Capitol