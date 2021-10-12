“I feel like he’s getting off really easily,” Former Oklahoma firefighter charged with assault and battery after July altercation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Charges have now been filed against a retired Newcastle firefighter who allegedly beat a south Oklahoma City man unconscious back in July.

“I started feeling my face and when I reached up here, I felt bone. So, I knew it was pretty bad,” Chad Williamson told News 4 in July.

KFOR spoke with Williamson just days after he said he was brutally assaulted.

He said a group of neighbors and others were driving ATVs up and down his street late at night and he asked them to keep it down.

“I’m told while I was unconscious, he was on top of me,” Williamson said.

He’s talked about his alleged attacker, Max Philip Rinehart. Rinehart was a Newcastle firefighter. He told News 4 back in July that he has since retired.

According to the police report, he told police officers who responded that because he was about to be a retired firefighter, he can’t be fighting.

Three months later, assault and battery charges have now been filed against Rinehart.

“I am glad there are charges filed. So, I hope those stick,” Williamson said. “I’m also frustrated it’s not aggravated because in my wife’s statement, he was on top of me and struck me again after I was unconscious.”

KFOR has been trying to obtain a copy of the body camera footage from Oklahoma City Police Department from the scene since July 6 when we first spoke with Williamson, and we’re still waiting.

“I feel like he’s getting off really easily,” Williamson said.

News 4 called Rinehart back in July.

“There’s more to the story of what took place,” he said.

KFOR called him again on Tuesday and this time, he said he had no comment.

“I am glad there are charges filed. So, I hope those stick and he’ll definitely be hearing from an attorney on the civil side of things,” Williamson said.