OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department identified a man involved in an hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police attempted to stop Dagan Oliver, 20, just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

They believed Oliver was involved in a drive-by shooting and he led them on a chase.

Police eventually lost sight of the suspect near S.W. 45th and Western Ave., but an officer saw him pulling into a nearby parking lot.

At that point, investigators say the suspect fired a gun at police and officers returned fire.

“As the person got out of the vehicle, the suspect exited the vehicle and began firing at the officers. One of the officers returned fire. We don’t know if the suspect was hit. All the officers are OK,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

.Oliver then ran into the unit near S.W. 45th and Agnew and a standoff began.

“We heard the gunshots go off out back here,” said Angela Wallace. “I stepped out and they had cops everywhere.”

Wallace told KFOR that’s when the police told her to stay inside. She saw K9s and caution tape and immediately grew concerned for her safety.

Oliver was armed with a rifle almost 40 yards from Wallace’s unit.

“It should never get to this point,” said Wallace. “I feel sorry for the officers.”

Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, police confirmed that Oliver was taken into custody.