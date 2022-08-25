MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Midwest City has begun demolition on a house that was “deplorable” and caused a foul stench in the neighborhood.

“This is an important day for this neighborhood because this is something that has been a bit of a problem for them,” said Midwest City’s Communications and Marketing Director, Joshua Ryan.

In May, Joe Dibrell’s wife contacted the city after allegedly being chased by the homeowner’s dogs.

“The dogs were running loose,” said Dibrell. “I felt sorry for them.”

According to the June 28 Midwest City Council meeting, code enforcement officers and animal welfare scoped out the property in question on May 12 around 11:42 a.m.

City officials shared footage of the home’s interior covered in trash and in shambles.

Two dozen dogs were reported to be found on the property, roaming inside and outside.

“They didn’t have enough food,” said Ryan. “They didn’t have enough water. There were puppies coming all the time.”

According to Ryan, the homeowner, Tammie Rowden was found staying in a hotel and has since been arrested based on animal cruelty.

Ryan told KFOR that city council members had approved demolition/removal of the property, and the demolition contractor met the city outside the home around 8 a.m. Thursday.

“The key thing is the dogs surrendered to us,” said Ryan. “We got them out of the unhealthy conditions.”

If you have an issue like this in your neighborhood, Midwest City wants to know about it. You can go to the city’s website to report it.