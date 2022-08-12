OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a snowy day in March and Tara Currin wrapped up work for the day at Integris Baptist Medical Center.

She had no idea she was about to be ambushed.

“I felt the heat from the first bullet and maybe a poke from the second, but nothing else after,” said Currin.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials stated Currin’s ex-boyfriend, Robert Harrison, was lying in wait, armed with a gun.

“I see anger, and I know that I [have] got to try to get away,” said Currin.

Currin was shot eight times. Six of those bullets lodged into her stomach, two in her thigh.

She underwent seven hours of surgery and was given eleven units of blood.

Incredibly, she survived, and her motivation to live was her mom.

“I knew I had to fight with everything because I didn’t want her to bury her only child,” said Currin. “And that was the hardest for me.”

Today, Currin is on the road to physical and emotional recovery.

“It went from him being just the person that I wanted to be with, and now you’re fighting for your life against this person,” said Currin. “It’s just like watching a movie. But I am the movie.”

Now, Currin hopes her story serves as a cautionary tale for others.

“My mother loved him, and I actually brought him to my home,” said Currin. “I had never done that before.”

Just a few months ago, Currin thought she had met the man of her dreams. The couple went on vacations together and talked about the future.

“He bought me things,” said Currin. “The relationship was a lot different than my previous.”

After a few months, the fairytale feelings begin to fade. Currin stated Harrison became possessive.

“He would accuse me of cheating,” said Currin. “[That] starts to weigh you down. Sometimes, emotional is way worse than physical for sure.”

Feeling uneasy, Currin broke things off in January of this year. She got a victim’s protective order in February.

“He carried a gun a lot, and that was what did it for me because I didn’t know what he would do,” said Currin.

The following month, her worst nightmare came true.

“We didn’t speak. And then the next thing I know, I’m coming out of the building after work, and there he is,” said Currin.

Five months after the shooting, Tara is returning to normalcy.

She told KFOR she stays busy to keep from re-living the moments she almost died.

Currin only agreed to sit down with Channel Four, hoping someone would benefit from her story.

“I want to be able to sit across from a woman and say, ‘I understand what you’re going through and understand what they’re going through,'” said Currin. “There are times when I’m mad, but then I stop being mad because I’m so blessed.”

Currin said the shooting not only gave her new life, but she’s going to school next January to become a victim advocate.

Harrison faces complaints of shooting with intent to kill, among other charges. He’s expected to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing next month.