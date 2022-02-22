OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A southwest Oklahoma City motel is the center of violent crime once again after a man claims he was stabbed and robbed at the motel Monday night.

“He stabbed me in the head,” said Tyler Reed.

Reed told KFOR he suffered a cut to his head after being stabbed with a crowbar.

Reed was standing outside the Plaza Inn dressed in disposable hospital clothing items when News 4 spoke to him.

“I had a few thoughts that I was going to die,” recalled Reed.

Reed said he was attacked inside one of the rooms.

“He was not renting a room, and he was not the person whose room it was, but he was invited in talking to a friend when another person came and told him to get out,” said Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Reed told KFOR after he refused to leave, the suspect, Moises Ruiz, picked up a crowbar and went in attack mode – leaving him wounded.

Courtesy: Oklahoma County Correctional Center

The Plaza Inn isn’t a stranger to violent crimes.

In the past 90 days, Knight told KFOR police were called 177 times – that’s an average of two calls per day.

Reed is one of those callers.

“The guy took all the money out of my pockets,” said Reed.

In 2018, the Plaza Inn saw a standoff, a sex trafficking case, and two shootings.

From 2018 to 2019, police were called 691 times.

In 2019, News 4 did a story about the Plaza Inn having more violent crimes than any other location in the city.

KFOR attempted to get an answer about the ongoing problems from the motel management staff, and the desk clerk told us she was unaware of a stabbing or any other issues.

Ruiz was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. He faces assault and battery with dangerous weapon charges.